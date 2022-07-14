Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was a happy memory. He was 13 and on a golf trip with his father. The most recent time is even better. Young made his British Open debut with a 64 for the early lead. He didn’t make any bogeys and says he did well to navigate his way around the centuries-old course without his best stuff. As for that trip to Scotland as a teenager? His father says it stoked his passion for golf. Young is having one of the best seasons among PGA Tour rookies.