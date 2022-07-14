Hockey Canada reopens probe into alleged 2018 sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — Hockey Canada has published an open letter to Canadians, saying it will reopen the third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team. The national federation also says participation in the investigation by the players in question is mandatory. Anyone who declines will be banned from all of the federation’s activities and programs. Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was assaulted by eight players, including members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning junior team.