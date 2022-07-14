Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions’ meal

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin a few days later than normal for a British Open champion at St. Andrews. The 2013 Open winner says he didn’t attend the champions’ dinner on Tuesday because the R&A told him the club didn’t “think it’s a great idea you go.” Mickelson is among the players who have angered the PGA Tour by joining the Saudi-funded breakaway series which has caused a rift in the sport.