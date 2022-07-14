Race to make the race: Kenya sprinter in late dash to worlds

MUTWIRI MUTUOTA

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is in a race to make his race at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The clock is ticking even before the medal contender in the 100 meters is due for his first qualifying heat at Hayward Field on Friday night. Omanyala is due to leave Kenya only on Thursday because of a delay in receiving his visa to travel to the United States. He’d given up hope of running but the visa was finally issued a day before his race and he will embark on a late dash to make it in time.