Hornets’ Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month. The LA County district attorney says his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and later released on $130,000 bond.

