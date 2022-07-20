Juventus signs defender Bremer from city rival Torino

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rival Torino for 41 million euros. Bremer has signed a five-year contract through June 2027. The 25-year-old Bremer was named Serie A defender of the year last season. The news comes a day after center back Matthijs de Ligt completed his move from Juventus to Bayern Munich for 67 million euros ($68.6 million). Juventus ended last season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years. It won nine straight league titles until 2020. The Bianconeri have already brought back Paul Pogba and signed Ángel Di María.

