Raiders ramping up for season with new leadership in place

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, new President Sandra Douglass Morgan and star tight end Darren Waller all attended a WNBA game between the hometown Aces and the Atlanta Dream and they were all about the energy. As electric as the arena was, though, the trio couldn’t help but talk about the energy flowing roughly 10 miles away at the Raiders’ facility. The Raiders have all new leadership this season, something Davis said he’s elated about. The Raiders open their preseason slate on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

