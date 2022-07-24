Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

Skip to Content
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5. Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single. Jeff Brigham gave up a two-out, RBI single to Mitchell in the bottom half, then fanned Greg Allen to strand Ben Gamel at third for his second save in the majors and first since 2019. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits. It was his first outing since striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect inning during the All-Star Game.

