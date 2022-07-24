Bob Baffert notches 2nd winner at Del Mar’s summer meet

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert had two victories on the opening weekend of Del Mar’s summer meet. The wins come three weeks after his 90-day suspension ended. Havnameltdown won by 2 1/4 lengths in his first career start in the $80,000 fourth race on Sunday at the seaside track north of San Diego. Baffert also won Saturday with 3-year-old colt Sumo. He didn’t enter any of the lucrative stakes races on opening weekend of the meet that began Friday.

