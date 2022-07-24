Cease goes 6 scoreless innings, ChiSox beat Guardians 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 to salvage a four-game split. Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note. The reigning AL Central champions won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after blowing a 3-0 lead. They jumped on Shane Bieber in this one and finished a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9. Chicago scored five in the second on Garcia’s two-run homer and Pollock’s three-run drive. Jiménez made it 6-0 when he connected leading off the sixth.

