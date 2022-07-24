Finau wins 3M Open by 3 with late surge, Piercy collapse

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes. He erased a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth. He was four strokes back. Finau finished at 17-under 267. Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo tied for second place. James Hahn surged in with a 65 to match Piercy and Tom Hoge at 13 under. Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before a triple bogey on 14.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.