Last-hole birdie gives Clarke victory at Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke has birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot. Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole. The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish 10-under 270 overall. He added a senior major to his Claret Jug at the British Open in 2011.

