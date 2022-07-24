LEADING OFF: Dodgers fans covet Soto, Red Sox slumping

Washington star Juan Soto is sure to get asked about his near future during a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that starts Monday night. As the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches, there’s been increased speculation Soto could be on the move. Soto was serenaded with chants of “Future Dodger!” during the All-Star Game last week at Dodger Stadium. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and Los Angeles has the best in the NL. Tony Gonsolin is 11-0 for the Dodgers, who have won a season-high eight in a row overall and 11 straight at home, including a four-game sweep of the Giants over the weekend.

By The Associated Press

