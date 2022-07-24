Matthew Stafford throws passes in Rams’ camp practice opener
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory. Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine. Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before camp.