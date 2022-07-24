Sun fend off Lynx 86-79 for third straight victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, Brionna Jones scored 18 and Alyssa Thomas added a double-double to power the Connecticut Sun to an 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for Connecticut (19-9). Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jones had 11 points in the first half to help the Sun take a 42-32 lead into intermission. Moriah Jefferson hit a bucket and 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 47-46 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. But DeWanna Bonner sank a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws, Bria Hartley buried a 3-pointer and Bonner capped an 8-0 run with a basket and the Sun never trailed again.

