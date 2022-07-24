Twins sweep 2-game series with Tigers behind Gray, Miranda

DETROIT (AP) — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 9-1 win over the Detroit Tiger. Gray is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings. Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break. The Tigers have lost three straight and 11 of 13. Rony Garcia allowed three runs on three hits and three hit batters in 2 2/3 innings before leaving with shoulder soreness.

