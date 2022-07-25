Kelly brilliant on mound, D-backs beat skidding Giants 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez to open the sixth. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly, who is 10-5 this season with a 3.04 ERA. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.