Orioles beat Rays 5-1 thanks to 4-run 5th inning
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings. Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.