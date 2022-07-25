Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:48 PM

Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good retires at age 31

KTVZ

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been placed on the reserve retired list, leaving a potential hole in the weakest part of the team’s offense. Good was expected to compete for a starting spot at guard as he worked his was back from reconstructive knee surgery. Good was cleared to practice at the start of training camp but didn’t participate on Sunday and now is calling it quits at age 31.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content