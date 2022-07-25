Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract

SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract. The 34-year-old had stints earlier this season with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona before getting released by both teams. The left-hander and two-time All-Star selection was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts with Chicago prior to being designated for assignment. Keuchel was 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks, his last coming on July 12. The Rangers said Keuchel is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week.

