Bogdan upsets Parrizas Diaz in rain-hit day at Poland Open

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ana Bogdan of Romania upset seventh-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Poland Open. Because of rain only three singles matches that were completed at the clay-court tournament in the Polish capital. Three other matches were suspended. Tenth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini defeated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-1, while France’s Clara Burel advanced by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 7-6 (5), 6-1. Defending champion Maryna Zanevska of Belgium was down 6-3, 3-1 to lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine when their match was suspended.

