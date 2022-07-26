Bold, aggressive Big Ten leaves door open for more expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says the conference will be bold and aggressive as college sports goes through a period of sweeping change. He left the door open for more expansion after the league added Southern California and UCLA for the 2024 season. Warren says the future could involve more expansion. He says the Big Ten will be strategic and look for schools that add value to the conference. The Big Ten’s big moves came less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma announced plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

