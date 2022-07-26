Browns place Ward, Conklin on active/PUP list as camp opens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will start Cleveland’s training camp on the sideline after being placed on the active/physically unable to perform list as the Browns await the NFL’s ruling on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ward injured his left foot on the final day of minicamp last month. While tests showed no structural damage, the 25-year-old isn’t ready to practice at full speed. He signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in May. The Browns also placed right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) on the active/PUP list. A two-time All-Pro, the 27-year-old Conklin had surgery in December after rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.