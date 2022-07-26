Geoff Ogilvy ‘scratching the itch’ to play PGA Tour again

Geoff Ogilvy is a U.S. Open champion and three-time winner of the World Golf Championships. And then he left the PGA Tour four years ago and set up shop with his family back home in Australia. Now he is back, playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit. It’s his second PGA Tour start in the last three weeks. Ogilvy says he is scratching the itch to play again. What he misses is the chance to be in contention. He’s not sure how long he’ll keep playing or even where he will play next.

