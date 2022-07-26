Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to end a two-game skid. Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. Strider allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves. Riley had two doubles and an RBI. Since July 5, Riley is hitting .444 with nine doubles, eight homers and 16 RBIs.

