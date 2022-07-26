Italy striker Scamacca joins West Ham for a reported $36M

LONDON (AP) — Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca has joined West Ham from Sassoulo for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) as the Premier League club finally brought in some help and competition for Michail Antonio up front. The 23-year-old Scamacca has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He has been linked with a move to higher-profile teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season and has played seven times for Italy, where he has been compared to former national team striker Christian Vieri because of his power and presence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.