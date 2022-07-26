Skip to Content
Jerry Jones sticking with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones defended Mike McCarthy following an offseason of speculation about the coach’s future. At a news conference prior to the start of training camp, Jones said McCarthy was brought back for a third season leading the team because he offered the best chance for the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl. Despite leading Dallas to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title last season, there were questions about McCarthy’s job security after losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in a wild-card playoff game.

