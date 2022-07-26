Jones homers for Guardians to spoil Papi’s return to Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 8-3. That spoiled Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games. They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East. Bryan Shaw made his first start after a record 732 relief appearances and Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland. The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak.

