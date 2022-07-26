LIV in New Jersey, PGA has more top-20 players in Detroit

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series is back in action in the United States, this time on a New Jersey course owned by former President Donald Trump. The rival league has added three more players in their 40s with Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Charles Howell III. The PGA Tour is holding its own this week. The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has Patrick Cantlay at No. 4 in the world. He’s among five players from the top 20 in the world at Detroit Golf Club. The LPGA Tour goes to Scotland for the first of two weeks.

