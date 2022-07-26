Luis Suárez looks to return to his soccer roots in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez says he wants to return to his soccer roots in Uruguay. The 35-year-old striker announced Tuesday that he is looking to rejoin Nacional de Montevideo, the club where he began a glittering career in 2005. In a video posted on social media, Suárez said that he reached a preliminary agreement with the team and that “in the coming hours details will be finalized.” Suárez is the Uruguayan national team’s all-time leading scorer, with 68 goals in 132 games. Among the teams he played for in Europe are Liverpool in England, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Spain and Ajax in the Netherlands.

