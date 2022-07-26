Pinder slam lifts A’s, trade target Montas over Astros 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chad Pinder hit his second grand slam in two weeks, Frankie Montas pitched five innings in what could be his final outing with Oakland and the Athletics held off the Houston Astros 5-3. Tony Kemp had an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice for the A’s. Oakland has won five of six. The A’s were out-hit 7-6 and committed an error that led to an unearned run but beat the major leagues’ best road team for the second night in a row before another small crowd of 5,130. Montas allowed three runs, two earned, and worked around three walks to win for the first time since June 11.

