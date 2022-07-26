Shanahan clears up 49ers QB situation: ‘This is Trey’s team’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan started training camp with a declaration that second-year player Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback and Jimmy Garoppolo will be moving on soon. The Niners had been planning to go in that direction in 2022 ever since drafting Lance third overall a year ago but this is the most definitive Shanahan has been on the topic. Garoppolo has recovered from offseason surgery and the question now is whether San Francisco can find a trade partner or ends up cutting him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.