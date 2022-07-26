Tadej Pogacar to skip Spanish Vuelta, focus on 1-day races

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won’t compete at the Spanish Vuelta next month. His team says he will instead focus on one-day races until the end of the season. Pogacar was runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France last week. He was expected to compete at the Spanish race starting Aug. 19. He will travel to Spain next week to instead take part in the San Sebastian Classic in the Basque Country. The UAE-Emirates team says the 23-year-old rider from Slovenia will then take some time off and make his return to competition on Aug. 28 at the Grand Prix Plouay in France.

