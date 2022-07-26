Welcome back: Steelers return to familiar rhythms of Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have returned to Saint Vincent College for training camp for the first time since 2019. The franchise’s long tradition of spending camp at the small school in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward says training at Saint Vincent is important because it allows the team to forge the kind of bonds necessary to win. The club’s return is also a boon to local businesses that rely on the influx of fans who make the pilgrimage to the town each summer.

