MLB average salary up $1K after arbitration decisions, deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average salary as of opening day is up 6% from the start of the 2021 season because of arbitration decisions and settlements. That’s according to a study by The Associated Press. The revised average salary went up by $1,091 to $4,415,275 — an increase from $4,414,184 when AP first published the study in April. Twenty-three players were eligible for arbitration at that time. The revised numbers include figures determined by arbitration panels or agreements that avoided hearings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.