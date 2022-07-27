Tennis coach Max Wenders banned for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned from the sport for 12 years for match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Wenders admitted to “multiple match-fixing charges” and also admitted to destroying evidence and failing to report a corrupt approach. One of the charges against Wenders came under a rule which forbids people involved with tennis to “directly or indirectly, facilitate any Player to not use his or her best efforts in any Event.” The ITIA didn’t say when or where the alleged conduct happened. It didn’t name any players.

