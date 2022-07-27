Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:17 AM

Tennis coach Max Wenders banned for match-fixing

KTVZ

LONDON (AP) — Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned from the sport for 12 years for match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Wenders admitted to “multiple match-fixing charges” and also admitted to destroying evidence and failing to report a corrupt approach. One of the charges against Wenders came under a rule which forbids people involved with tennis to “directly or indirectly, facilitate any Player to not use his or her best efforts in any Event.” The ITIA didn’t say when or where the alleged conduct happened. It didn’t name any players.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content