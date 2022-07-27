Waiting game: Watson, Browns open camp as NFL ruling looms

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is practicing and waiting. He’s had plenty of work at that. Cleveland’s controversial quarterback is getting on the field as the Browns open training camp still not knowing if Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson has been accused by more than two dozen massage therapists in Texas of sexual misconduct. The three-time Pro Bowler faces possible punishment from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The retired judge who was jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association to handle player penalties has been weighing his case for weeks. There had been an expectation that Robinson would render her decision before camp. That didn’t happen.

