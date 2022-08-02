Phillies get reliever Robertson, OF Marsh in pair of trades

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran reliever David Robertson and center fielder Brandon Marsh in a pair of trades. Philadelphia sent minor league pitcher Ben Brown to the Chicago Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Phillies got Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. Philadelphia is fighting for one of three NL wild cards. It hasn’t made the postseason since 2011.

