Dick Vermeil is as much Philly as the cheesesteak and Rocky

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Revered in Philadelphia, Dick Vermeil quit coaching and left town before returning to the NFL and completing his Hall of Fame resume in other cities. Vermeil won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams and later coached the Kansas City Chiefs. But Philly is home and he’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an Eagle. While they appreciate him in St. Louis and he has a Northern California-based winery, Vermeil is as much part of the fabric of Philadelphia as the cheesesteak and Rocky Balboa. The 85-year-old is still plastered on billboards promoting an insurance company.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.