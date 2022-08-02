Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group

The Denver Broncos’ new ownership group is adding Formula One world champion driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as a limited partner. Hamilton drives for Mercedes and his 103 victories are the most in F1 history. Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a priority and Hamilton is the third Black limited partner that Rob Walton has brought on board. The others are Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. NFL owners are meeting in Minneapolis next week to approve Walton’s $4.65 billion bid that is a global record price for a sports franchise.

