Mac Jones working through growing pains in new Pats’ offense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones hasn’t hidden his frustrations through two days of padded practices in which the offense has struggled to find its footing. He acknowledged that he’s had to remind himself to be patient as the Patriots continue to work through changes on offense following the departure of former coordinator Josh McDaniels. To get through it Jones says he’s sticking to the routine that worked so well for him as a rookie and identifying the nuances and places in the new system for him to experiment. That includes trusting his reads and making audibles at the line of scrimmage, something he had a lot of freedom to do as a rookie.

