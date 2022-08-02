Steelers re-sign kicker Chris Boswell to 5-year deal

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. The team has re-signed veteran Chris Boswell to a five-year deal that carries a total value of just over $23 million. Boswell was entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed before the 2018 season. The signing gives Boswell some stability and the Steelers one of the most reliable kickers in the league. The 31-year-old has made more than 88% of his field-goal attempts since making the team through an open tryout during the 2015 season. That’s the second-best percentage in league history among kickers with at least 200 attempts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.