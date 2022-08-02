Trending? Jets’ Wilson deletes social media apps before camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson knows being an NFL quarterback in New York means performing in front of a large media presence and massive fan base with every throw on the field scrutinized. The soon-to-be 23-year-old Jets QB has a simple way to deal with it all. He deletes all the social media apps from his phone before training camp. He says staying away from social media during camp and the regular season keeps his mind on the team rather than the distractions off the field. Wilson buzzed on the gossip pages during the offseason for rumors about his dating life. His mother Lisa is also a popular personality on Instagram.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.