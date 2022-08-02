Women go to Muirfield, regular-season finale for PGA Tour

The LPGA Tour’s final major of the year is the most historic. Just over five years ago Muirfield was at risk of being knocked out of the British Open rotation because it had no female members. The club changed its policy and now hosts the Women’s British Open. The PGA Tour goes to North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship and the annual relegation week. The leading 125 eligible players in the FedEx Cup advance to the postseason. The others risk losing a full PGA Tour card for next year. Scottie Scheffler already has wrapped up the No. 1 seed.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.