Bengals’ Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still healing from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and coach Zac Taylor said there is no timetable for his participation in training camp. The third-year quarterback has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, told radio analyst Dave Lapham last week that it might be a “few weeks” before his son is able to practice. The Bengals got some good news when right tackle La’ el Collins was cleared to practice. Taylor says few if any starters will play in the first preseason game Friday.

