Brazil soccer body rejects WCup qualifier against Argentina

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has insisted that it won’t play its suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentinian players. FIFA fined the soccer bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, which is expected to rule later in August. Brazil coach Tite does not want to play that match due to risks of injuries, suspensions and a potential boycott by the Argentinians.

