Canada opens world junior hockey with 5-2 win over Latvia

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened play in the postponed world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night. The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited. Ridly Greig and William Dufour also each had a goal and an assist for Canada in the Group A game. The Canadians will continue round-robin play Thursday against Slovakia. Earlier in Group B, Daniel Torgersson scored twice in Sweden’s 3-2 victory over Switzerland. The United States, a 5-1 winner over Germany on Tuesday, will face Switzerland on Thursday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.