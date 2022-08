Fencing organization, coach sued over alleged sex abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says the national governing body for fencing failed to protect a Tennessee teenager from sexual abuse over a two-year period. The girl and her parents filed suit last month against the Colorado-based USA Fencing as well as her former coach, Robert Piraino, and the Nashville business he owned and ran, Music City Fencing Club. The lawsuit says USA Fencing should have done more to prevent abuse of the girl, who’s now 16. USA Fencing said it couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but it does makes safety a priority for participants. A spokesperson said it conducts background checks and requires abuse prevention training.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.