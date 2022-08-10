Heralded 2021 QB class looks for more success in year 2
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The performance didn’t come close to matching the hype for the 2021 quarterback class. With QBs going 1-2-3 for third time ever in the common draft era and five going off the board in the first round for the fourth time, expectations were high for Trevor Lawrence and Co. But whether it was from lack of opportunity, lack of support or normal rookie struggles, the six rookie quarterbacks who made multiple starts last season were mostly underwhelming with the exception of New England’s Mac Jones and Houston’s Davis Mills.