Joshua Palmer emerging as bigger threat in Chargers’ offense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The momentum Joshua Palmer built up last season with the Los Angeles Chargers has continued through the first two weeks of training camp. Palmer has emerged as the team’s third wide receiver for when the regular season opens on Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer showed consistency over the final five games last season, with 18 of his 33 receptions and three of his four touchdowns coming during that span.

